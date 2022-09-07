Sharjah: Sharjah Police’s Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department completed 16,968 smart vehicle registration transactions during the first half of 2022 through the Ministry of Interior’s smart app and website.
Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Khater, head of the Vehicle Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, said the force has worked to convert services provided to dealers in the field of vehicle licensing into smart electronic services, through a number of stages.
Registered at dealership
Lt Col Khater added that the process began by registering new vehicles at car dealerships, where agency representatives were trained on the vehicle registration steps. The number of new vehicles registered through the agencies reached 5,200.
He also called on individual and corporate customers to take advantage of all the services provided to them through the smart options available on the website of the Ministry of Interior or its MOI smart app, which saves the time and effort of the customer.