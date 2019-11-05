An employee at work at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE’s population stands at 9.8 million as of Monday, November 4, based on the latest United Nations data.

Over 80 per cent of the UAE population is made up of expatriates, according to the latest UN data.

Considering this sizeable chunk, we at Gulf News have drawn a full guide on how expatriates can sponsor family members to live with them in the UAE.

We spoke to a cross-section of lawyers and scanned official sites, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), to give you a full guide on sponsoring your family in the UAE.

Take a look:

Dubai Residency Participates in UAE Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Courtesy: GDRFA

Who can sponsor their family to live in the UAE

Expatriate residents, whether employers or employees, women or men, can sponsor their family as long as they have a valid residency permit.

The expat should earn a minimum salary of Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 plus accommodation in order to sponsor their family members. There are no conditions attached to the type of profession the expat must hold.

In March 2019, the UAE government amended its previous provision under which only listed professions could apply for family sponsorship visa.

Following the amendments, any foreign worker can now bring their family members to the UAE and have the residency visa under their sponsorship, regardless of profession. The key is that he or she should fall into the applicable salary bracket. That is all.

Dubai Residency Participates in UAE Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Courtesy : GDRFA

Sponsorship

The UAE resident sponsor (basically the expat sponsoring his or her family) has 60 days to apply for their dependents’ residence visa after they enter the UAE.

“What this means is that, essentially the sponsor (the expat) has two months’ time to get the family members’ residence visa stamped. Remember, when the family arrives into the UAE they are provided an entry permit. This status has to be modified to a valid resident visa holder. For this the sponsor has two months’ time to do it,” explained Ali Sultan Al Haddad, founder of Al Haddad law firm and chairman of Lawyer Business Group in Dubai.

Staff at General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Validity of the visa

Family visas are issued for one, two or three years depending on the nature of the work and labour contract of the sponsor.

“Generally, expatriate employees are issued residency visa for one or two years based on their labour contract, while expatriate employers are issued residency visa for three years,” said Al Haddad.

Sponsored residents – barring adult males (basically sons who are pursuing their education) and sponsored parents - can enjoy the same visa duration as their sponsors. “For sons and parents, the residence visa is granted on a yearly basis regardless of the sponsor’s visa duration,” he said.

Those with a minimum salary of Dh4,000 or Dh3,000 plus accommodation can sponsor their family members to UAE Image Credit: Source: GDRFA

Medical fitness requirement

In order for the UAE to grant or renew a residence visa for family members, men and women who have completed the age of 18 have to take a medical fitness test at government approved health centres in the UAE.

All visa applicants whether for first time or renewal, will be tested for two communicable diseases: HIV (by testing their blood) and pulmonary tuberculosis (by taking an x-ray of their chest).

Those found to be HIV positive or having tuberculosis will be considered medically unfit and therefore will not be granted a residence visa. They will be deported immediately by the UAE's authorities.

Women expats in the UAE can also sponsor family members Image Credit: Courtesy: GDRFA

Residents with dormant / inactive pulmonary TB

Residents who are detected with dormant or inactive pulmonary tuberculosis are also considered medically fit. In this case, they are granted a one-year ‘Health Fitness Certificate for Residence’ subject to treatment and follow-up by the Department of Preventive Medicine or an equivalent government health authority.

"It is always advisable for a person with any doubt to get himself or herself tested in their home country before applying for a visa permit to the UAE,” said Al Haddad.

How to sponsor wife and children

To sponsor a wife, the expatriate resident must prove an existing marital relationship by submitting an authenticated marriage certificate in Arabic or duly translated into Arabic by a certified translator.

Sponsoring two wives

In strict cases, a Muslim resident may be allowed to sponsor his two wives, if he meets certain terms and conditions set by the GDRFA.

Staff at General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Sponsoring daughters

An expatriate resident can sponsor his daughter/s only if she is/they are unmarried.

Sponsoring sons

A resident can sponsor his son/s up to the age of 18. In the case where the son is studying in the UAE or abroad, a resident can sponsor his son/s even after the age of 18 but only up to the age of 21 after providing proof of his education.

“The key is – for the residence visa to stay valid — he has to enter the UAE at least once every six months. The residence visa is granted on a yearly basis, renewable until the person finishes his education,” explained Al Haddad.

Scanning a form for a visa applicant at the Dubai Naturalization and Residency Department(DNRD) in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf news archives

One year visa for sons

From October 2018, students graduating from universities or secondary schools or complete 18 years of age will be granted a one-year residence visa, renewable for another year from the graduation date or on completing 18 years,” according to GDRFA website.

For this type of visa, parents are not required to place bank deposits. The visa will cost Dh100 for first time issuing and renewal.

In order to avail this service, parents must present duly attested graduation certificates from universities or schools, whether inside the country or abroad.

Documents required to sponsor wife and children

Required documents to sponsor wife and children include:

Online application or through a registered typing office.

Passport copies of the wife and children.

Photos of the wife and children.

Medical clearance certificate for the wife and children above 18.

Copy of the husband's employment contract or company contract.

Salary certificate from the employer stating the employee's monthly salary.

Legalised marriage certificate.

Registered tenancy contract.

Latest utility bill

Sponsoring parents

Immigration services at the residency department in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News archives

An expatriate employee can sponsor his parents for a year's stay by paying a deposit as a guarantee for each parent as stipulated by the respective immigration department.

Did you know? You cannot sponsor just one parent

Depending on the status of the expat sponsor, residence visas for family to UAE can be issued for one, two or three years Image Credit: COURTESY: GDRFA

According to GDRFA, an expatriate employee cannot sponsor only one of his parents. He needs to sponsor both parents together. He also needs to provide proof that he is their sole support and that there is no one to take care of them back home.

“If one of the parents has passed away or if the parents are divorced, he has to show the related official documents as justification to sponsor only one of his parents.

Who can sponsor parents’ residence visa

To sponsor parents, the employed expatriate resident must earn the minimum salary stipulated and obtain a medical insurance policy for parents with the minimum coverage stipulated for each, to be renewed each year,” said Al Haddad.

Get your parents to the UAE on visit without paying the additional security deposit Image Credit: Rex Features

According to the website of Dubai Government, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (DNRD) in Dubai stipulates a minimum salary of Dh20,000 or a monthly pay of Dh19,000 plus a two-bedroom accommodation to sponsor parents’ visa.

Women expats can sponsor family too

In Abu Dhabi, a woman can sponsor her husband and children if she holds a residence permit stating that she is an engineer, teacher, doctor, nurse or any other profession related to the medical sector and if her monthly salary is not less than Dh10,000 or Dh8,000 plus accommodation. She needs to provide additional documents as stipulated by the respective authority.

In Dubai, if a woman is not employed in one of these categories she may still get approval to sponsor her family if her monthly salary is more than Dh 10,000 and with a special permission from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai DNRD.

"However, in the case where a woman expat wants to sponsor her children, she has to get a no-objection letter from her husband, giving her permission to sponsor their child / children," said Devanand Mahadeva, director of Goodwins Law Corporation.

Single mother can sponsor child as well

According to the GDRFA website, a single mother can sponsor her child as well. “Authorities might ask for documents similar to those required to sponsor stepchildren.”

Sponsoring stepchildren

An expatriate resident can also sponsor his or her stepchildren, subject to GDRFA’s conditions which include a deposit for each child and a written no-objection certificate from the biological parent. Their residence visas are valid for one year; renewable annually.

Employees at work at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Visas validity and renewal

The duration of residence visa depends on the type of sponsor and the person sponsored. It is issued for one, or two or three years. Visa is renewed subject to conditions similar to those of fresh visas.

The family's residence permits are linked to the residence permit of the sponsoring expatriate employee. If the sponsoring family member's visa is cancelled, it requires cancellation of the visas of the dependents.

Dependents are granted a 30-day grace period from the date of expiry or cancellation of their visa to obtain a new residence permit. If the employee fails to renew or cancel the visa of his dependents, the dependents would be deemed illegal residents and could be liable to pay a fine.

Cost of services for UAE family visa

Sponsor Registration File pricing: Dh268.90

Entry permit – new – residence for children / wife – resident sponsor working in private sector in the UAE: Dh1,138.90

Entry permit – new – residence for parents – resident sponsor working in private sector in the UAE: Dh1,175.65

Source: Amer 24/7, a semi-government organisation, which allows residents to complete all visa and residency transaction

A visior trying the Biometric check-in at General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) pavilion at Gitex Technology Week at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday 06 October 2019. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Medical test services at Amer 24/7

Normal medical test at Amer24/7: Dh322.50

48 hour medical test: Dh432.50

24 hour medical test: Dh532.50

4 hour VIP medical test: Dh752.50