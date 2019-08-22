Indian Prime Minister heading to UAE on August 23 Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on his five day international visit to France, UAE and Bahrain from August 22 to 26.

Modi took to twitter to announce his depature to Paris aboard Air India from his twitter handle @PMOIndia. Paris will be his first stop before he makes a visit to the UAE and Bahrain.

On his website www.narendramodi.in, a detailed statement was posted of the Indian Prime Minister's international visits to the three countries. visit.

"My visit to France reflects the strong strategic partnership, which our two countries deeply value, and share. On August 22 and 23, I would have bilateral meetings in France, including a summit interaction with President Macron and a meeting with Prime Minister Philippe," the statement read. "I would also interact with the Indian community and dedicate a memorial to the Indian victims of the two Air India crashes in France in the 1950s & 1960s," the Prime Minister's statement read on the portal.

Later, the Indian Prime Minister will re-visit the country for two days where he will participate in G7 Summit meetings as Biarritz Partner at the invitation of President Macron in the Sessions on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation.

"India and France have excellent bilateral ties, which are reinforced by a shared vision to cooperate for further enhancing peace and prosperity for our two countries and the world at large. Our strong strategic and economic partnership is complemented by a shared perspective on major global concerns such as terrorism, climate change, etc. I am confident that this visit will further promote our long-standing and valued friendship with France for mutual prosperity, peace and progress," said the Prime Minister.

Modi is expected to arrive in the UAE on Friday evening (August 23). "I look forward to discuss with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest."

Modi will jointly release a stamp to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with His Highness.

The Indian Prime Minister will also receive an honour, the ‘Order of Zayed’, the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government, during the visit. Modi will also formally launch RuPay card for cashless transactions abroad during the visit to UAE.

"Frequent high-level interactions between India and UAE testify our vibrant relations. UAE is our third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest exporter of crude oil for India. The qualitative enhancement of these ties is among one of our foremost foreign policy achievements. The visit would further strengthen our multifaceted bilateral ties with UAE," said Modi in the statement.

On August 24, Modi will head to the Kingdom of Bahrain August 24 and 25. His visit marks the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Kingdom. "I look forward to discussing with Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the ways to further boost our bilateral relations and share views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. I would also be meeting His Majesty the King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and other leaders," said Modi.