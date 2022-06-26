Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command has unveiled an “Alert Trailer”, which is a 100 per cent locally manufactured, eco-friendly product.
Developed by Emirati cadres of Sharjah Police, it aims at achieving road security, enhancing safety and reducing traffic accidents.
The “Alert Trailer” will replace traffic patrols in closing roads during a traffic accident, heavy vehicle breakdown, fire or other incidents that may occur on the roads. This will contribute in allowing appropriate time to alert motorists.
The trailer is characterised by strong solar-powered lights that alert from the farthest possible distance, according to special standards and in different climatic conditions, and will contribute to the optimal provision of security assets from vehicles and traffic patrols, in addition to ensuring the safety of policemen’s lives.
Lt. Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the trailer is a great solution to traffic management, besides being an environmentally friendly innovation by Sharjah Police employees. More trailers are being manufactured, he said, adding that Sharjah Police owns a laboratory for traffic innovation.