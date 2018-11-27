Sharjah: Al Qasba is gearing up to celebrate the UAE’s 47th National Day with a host of activities and events planned to mark the day.
The festivities, which will be held on December 1 – 2 under the slogan “This is Zayed… this is the UAE, will celebrate the country’s achievements, culture and traditions, organisers said.
Organised in collaboration with the Emirates Fine Arts Society and the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, some of the activities include Al Ayala dancing, traditional henna designs and drawing, story-telling corners for children and traditional arts and crafts workshops.
“The UAE’s National Day celebrations at Al Qasba are an opportune time to highlight the achievements and huge strides this country has made over the past four decades to modernize it, while keeping true to our roots and traditions,” said Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, Manager of Al Qasba.
She added that celebrating the country’s history and culture by presenting a programme of activities for a diverse society of more than 200 nationalities “is a patriotic act that showcases the amazing feats this country has achieved to become an example in modernity fused with rich heritage.”
Attractions
As part of the programme, there will be folklore shows, face paintings, and drawing workshops, where children can draw National Day themes on paper cups.
Also being organised is a workshop session where participants can make UAE map and decorate it with lights. Children will also get the chance to meet their favourite cartoon characters, which will then tour Al Qasba holding a 30-metre UAE flag.
Al Qasba will dedicate an Emirati corner to showcase traditional cuisine and handcrafts, along with reading sessions for young visitors along with a puppet show.
The celebration
The celebration will start with a rendition of the UAE national anthem, with UAE flags and balloons being distributed to the audience. Visitors will also have the chance to express their love and appreciation to the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, by writing personal loyal messages on a large paper roll.
Al Qasba’s buildings will light up at night in the colours of the UAE National Flag, while Al Qasba walkways and entrances will be decorated with the UAE flag.