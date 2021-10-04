Following the weakening of the Shaheen tropical storm in Al Ain, schools and education institutions will resume physical learning and COVID-19 vaccination tents will reopen.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday that construction work will also be permitted now, and Jebel Hafeet will be made accessible.
Authorities are still continuing to closely monitor weather conditions, and evaluate relevant decisions. Residents have therefore been urged to follow updates and instructions from official sources in the meantime.