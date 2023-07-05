Ajman: Residents of 225 apartments in Ajman One Tower (A2) that were affected by the fire have returned to their apartments.
This was after the authorities made sure that all security and safety measures were in place for their return. Lieutenant Colonel Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of Al Madinah Comprehensive Police Station, explained that the fire started on the 16th floor of the 32-storey tower, following which the building was completely evacuated in record time. There were no casualties and the civil defence team, with the support of the competent authorities, could control the fire in record time.
As many as 810 residents of the tower were move to hotels in the emirate, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the Charitable Works Association in Ajman.
Lieutenant Colonel Al Kaabi confirmed that the police is working to support the return of the residents of the tower to their apartments, and to cater to their basic needs.
He said a 24/7 mobile police station was established at the scene of the accident immediately after the incident for a period of four days to provide all necessary services to the affected residents. The centre issued 52 certificates, including 13 vehicle damage reports, and seven certificates of proof of condition for the report, in addition to 31 certificates of property damage.
He thanked the Civil Defence Department, Emirates Red Crescent Authority and Ajman Charity Association for their efforts in controlling the fire, transporting and provide alternative accommodation to the affected residents.