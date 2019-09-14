Two Asians were injured in fall after blaze broke out in their kitchen on Friday

Ajman: Two Asians were injured after they jumped from their fourth-floor apartment in Ajman’s Al Nuaimiyah area to escape a fire on Friday.

The two expats panicked after a minor fire broke out in the kitchen, in a cooking device, of their apartment.

Lieutenant Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Deputy Director of the Centres Department at Ajman Civil Defence, said that the Civil Defence Platform had received a report on Friday afternoon about the fire.

The injured were transported to hospital to receive treatment.

Firefighters moved to the site and controlled the situation and ensured the safety of the residents as well as the place. The site was handed over to the authorities to complete the rest of the procedures.