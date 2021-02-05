Ajman Civil Defence have warned the public about the dangers associated with heating combustible substances such as firewood and charcoal at home. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Ajman: Ajman Civil Defence have warned the public about the dangers associated with heating combustible substances such as firewood and charcoal at home and alerted them about the importance of ensuring compliance with safety instructions and preventive measures at all times. This is in line with the safety campaign launched by the General Command of Civil Defence as part of its awareness plan for 2021.

The department explained that during the winter season, people often use indoor heating devices and equipment that make use of combustible substances such as charcoal and firewood. This results in the emission of a lot of carbon dioxide, the inhalation of which in a closed area without sufficient ventilation even for a short period can lead to suffocation and even death in extreme cases.

Ajman Civil Defence officials have appealed to all families and individuals that while using firewood, it is very important to ensure that the fire is lit in a well-ventilated place and the burning coal is extinguished properly after use. Under no circumstances should the fire be lit in a closed place, in order to prevent the site from being saturated with toxic gases. All electrical heating devices should be turned off before going to sleep and these must be kept out of reach of children at all times.