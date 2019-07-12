Move comes as a relief especially for passengers to Kolkata as there are limited options

Air India jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (File Photo) Image Credit: AP

Dubai: India’s national carrier Air India has introduced two new flight services (direct, non-stop) from Dubai to Kolkata and Indore.

A quick scan for ticket prices revealed a round trip fare from Dubai to Kolkata and return to be around Dh1,215 per person. “Of course this is subject to travel dates but this is the price overall to Kolkata,” said Vivek Vasanth of Hala Travels.

Somabha Bagchi, a Dubai resident living in The Lakes welcomed the new flight service to Kolkata. “My husband and I have always been travelling on Emirates. The flight timings are great with Emirates. But we will consider flying Air India too. The important thing is that we have an added option to fly home now,” she said.