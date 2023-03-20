Affordables is an off price retail concept where we sell high-quality clothing bags and shoes at heavily discounted prices. Our current stores are located in the UAE in major locations such as Deira City Center, Al Zahia City Centre, Dubai Festival City, IBN Battuta Mall, Al Ghurair Mall, Shindagha City Centre and many other street stores in the heart of Dubai, where family and friends enjoy their shopping with us.
The 2022 year plans have been successfully fulfilled. We had opened Khalidiyah Mall in Abu Dhabi, and Al Zahia City Centre in Sharjah. On the day of opening, we had a very positive experience at these locations. Our customers were happy and reviews about the Khalidiyah Affordables and Zahia City Centre Affordables stores showcased positive response.
With the festive month of Ramadan approaching this year, we have prepared some surprises and offers to delight our customers and fulfil their dreams at affordable prices. We have amazing collections for men, women and kids, with multiple colour and style options to choose from this season.
We also launched new high-quality bags, brand new shoes, and a cosmetics and accessories line this year, and which have all become extremely popular among customers across our prominent stores.
We are happy to announce that we will be opening new locations this year, with surprising collections across the women’s, men’s and kids categories.
Being an off price concept, we constantly deliver high-quality clothes, shoes and bags at very competitive and affordable prices. The collections of affordable clothing include multiple choices ranging from conservative attire to modern day-to-day fashion that is on trend. At Affordables, we have something for everyone that will immensely satisfy the needs of all our valuable customers.
Buy more, pay less. Your deals and bargains start here.