Sharjah: Authorities here seized adulterated sanitisers sold as disinfectants, it was reported on Saturday.
The goods to turned out to be air fresheners after the removal of the outer label, according to the Sharjah Economic Development Department (EDD).
The adulterated products have been confiscated and withdrawn from the market in order to preserve public health.
HOTLINE
The Department has called on the public to report any violations via the reporting hotline 80080000 or its social media platforms and website.