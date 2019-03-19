Showroom ordered to repay Dh561,500 to man after it sold car involved in accident as new

Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi Court ordered a showroom to repay Dh561,500 to a man after it sold him a car involved in an accident as brand new.

Court records said a 28-year-old Emirati bought a brand new Mercedes Benz 400 in 2014 from a showroom in Abu Dhabi for his wife.

Four years later, the husband noticed a change in colour on the rear side of the vehicle.

He subsequently visited the showroom where he was accidentally told the car was involved in a crash before its sale.

The man lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Economy’s consumer protection department in Abu Dhabi.

When both sides didn’t reach a settlement, the man filed a case with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court.

An appointed expert told the court that the car was not imported directly from the manufacturing company, but through a Yemeni port.

According to an expert, the damage may have been caused during shipping. Its price should have been reduced by Dh28,000,