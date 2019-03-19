Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi Court ordered a showroom to repay Dh561,500 to a man after it sold him a car involved in an accident as brand new.
Court records said a 28-year-old Emirati bought a brand new Mercedes Benz 400 in 2014 from a showroom in Abu Dhabi for his wife.
Four years later, the husband noticed a change in colour on the rear side of the vehicle.
He subsequently visited the showroom where he was accidentally told the car was involved in a crash before its sale.
The man lodged a complaint with the Ministry of Economy’s consumer protection department in Abu Dhabi.
When both sides didn’t reach a settlement, the man filed a case with the Abu Dhabi Commercial Court.
An appointed expert told the court that the car was not imported directly from the manufacturing company, but through a Yemeni port.
According to an expert, the damage may have been caused during shipping. Its price should have been reduced by Dh28,000,
The report added that only the damaged part was re-painted.