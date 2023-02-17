Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Bridge will close partially from tomorrow onwards, the emirate’s transport regulator has announced.
According to the Department of Municipality and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre, two right lanes on the bridge in the inbound direction to Abu Dhabi will be closed off from noon on Saturday, February 18. The lanes will be reopened at 12 noon on Sunday, February 19.
The ITC urges road users to driver carefully, and to abide by traffic rules and regulations,” the authority said.