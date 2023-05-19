Abu Dhabi: A section of the Al Khaleej Al Arabi road will be partially closed to traffic over the weekend, Abu Dhabi’s public transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on its social media channels that the right lane on Khaleej Al Arabi Street, in the stretch between Tunb Al Kubra Street and Wahat Al Karama Street when headed towards Musaffah Bridge, will be closed from 1am on Saturday, May 20. The lane will be opened up again at 5am on Monday, May 22.
Another closure
A section of the nearby Wahat Al Karama Street will also see temporary closure. According to the ITC, the right lane on Wahat Al Karama Street, in the stretch between Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street and Sheikh Zayed Street, will be closed during the same period, i.e., 1am on Saturday, May 20 until 5am to Monday, May 22.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive carefully around the road closures, and to abide by all traffic regulations, in order to ensure the safety of all road users.