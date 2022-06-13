Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care – Ewaa recently met with delegates from the Embassy of Thailand in the UAE in order to discuss ways to prevent human trafficking, and means to empower survivors.
Ewaa, a member of the UAE’s National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking member, offers a comprehensive care model for survivors, which was highlighted during the meeting. Sarah Shuhail, Ewaa’s director-general, and Waravuth Pouapinya, Thai ambassador to the UAE, also recognised the need to open more channels of dialogue and co-operation.
Rehabilitation and care
The meeting began with a presentation of Ewaa’s strategic goals regarding protection and rehabilitation of survivors. The centre’s representatives placed a strong emphasis on commitment to providing shelters and needful support to all victims. Further measures and precautions to guarantee the empowerment of survivors were also explored, from referral to reintegration in home countries.
Discussing solutions
Ewaa also presented all aspects of its 360-degree ‘Model of Care’, which includes sheltering, legal support, social, psychological, and vocational rehabilitation, medical care, voluntary deportation, and aftercare.
Thai delegates also explained efforts to advance solutions, and touched upon proposed means of collaboration that can help prevent trafficking.