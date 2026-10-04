Zayed National Museum celebrates teachers' role in shaping UAE's heritage education

Zayed National Museum brings UAE history to life for students
Abu Dhabi: When students walk into Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, history is no longer confined to their textbooks. But turning a collection spanning more than 300,000 years into something children can learn from took more than curatorial expertise, the museum said.
As the UAE marks World Teachers' Day on 5 October, the museum is highlighting the role educators played.
"Teachers have a unique understanding of their students, so it was important to us that their voices were part of developing our learning programme," Leqa Al Zaabi, Acting Section Head of Learning Programmes at the museum said.
"A museum gives young people the opportunity to ask questions, look closely at real objects and showcases and begin making connections for themselves," she added.
Students can see archaeological evidence of communities that lived on the land thousands of years ago, examine objects that show the UAE's long history of trade, and explore the life and values of the country's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Want to spark curiosity
Teachers and professors from schools, universities and other institutions shared their insight into how students learn. That helped the museum develop tours, workshops and resources that fit the national curriculum.
"Our role is not simply to give them information," Al Zaabi said.
"We want them to be curious about what they are seeing, to ask why an object matters and to understand that history is something we continue to research and interpret."
"If a student leaves wanting to know more about their heritage, then the museum visit has extended learning beyond that day."
Part of a wider shift
The approach reflects a growing focus on hands-on learning in the UAE. For the 2026-27 school year, the Ministry of Education has expanded its Project-Based Learning and Assessment initiative. It now involves more than 129,000 students across 366 schools.
The museum's programme combines guided gallery visits with workshops and learning materials.
Offerings include "Baba Zayed" and "Unearthing History."
Open to all
The museum also runs after-school activities for children and families. It works with People of Determination and community stakeholders to help shape and review its programmes, and students and faculty receive free admission.
A Teacher Membership is open to educators in K-12 schools, higher education and People of Determination centres. It includes unlimited access to galleries and exhibitions, invitations to workshops and advance notice of education-themed events.
The museum says bringing teachers into the process helps ensure the stories in its collection don't stay behind glass but reach classrooms and the next generation.