Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Diwali celebrations in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Nahyan opened his address by greeting Swami Brahmaviharidas, members of the Indian community and distinguished guests, and wishing them all a happy Diwali. He said, “I am delighted to return to the BAPS Hindu Mandir again this year. Each visit brings me great pleasure, and tonight is an especially happy occasion. I extend my warmest greetings to everyone celebrating Diwali, here in the United Arab Emirates, in India, and throughout the world. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your families.”