Lulu Group Unveils AWWAL: A new retail range championing UAE-Grown and produced goods

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, during his visit to the Lulu stand at Global Food Week 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, briefed His Highness on AWWAL and Lulu’s wider initiatives to promote UAE-grown and locally produced products and support the UAE’s food security priorities.