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Lulu Group Unveils AWWAL: A new retail range championing UAE-Grown and produced goods

Lulu Group launches AWWAL to support UAE-Grown and locally Produced Goods

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, during his visit to the Lulu stand at Global Food Week 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, briefed His Highness on AWWAL and Lulu’s wider initiatives to promote UAE-grown and locally produced products and support the UAE’s food security priorities.
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, during his visit to the Lulu stand at Global Food Week 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, briefed His Highness on AWWAL and Lulu’s wider initiatives to promote UAE-grown and locally produced products and support the UAE’s food security priorities.

Abu Dhabi: Lulu Group today launched AWWAL, a new retail range that brings UAE-grown, UAE-produced and UAE-made products together under one brand, with the aim of making local goods easier for shoppers to find and choose.

"Through AWWAL, we aim to use Lulu's extensive retail reach to champion UAE products, strengthen consumer awareness and preference for locally produced goods, and support the continued growth of the UAE's agriculture, food production and manufacturing ecosystem," Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group said.

The range was officially launched at the Lulu stand during Global Food Week 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, alongside Yusuffali. 

UAE comes first

Built around the slogan "UAE Comes First," AWWAL is split into three categories. UAE Grown covers locally grown fruit, vegetables, dates and herbs. UAE Produced includes dairy, eggs, poultry, honey and other locally produced foods. UAE Made covers food and other products manufactured in the country.

Lulu said the range will use distinctive branding, dedicated in-store displays, promotions and consumer campaigns to link UAE farmers, producers and manufacturers with its large and diverse customer base.

AWWAL will start with a curated selection across fresh produce, dairy, poultry, dates, honey, bakery, beverages and other UAE-made food categories, Yusuffali said. The range will expand over time to include more UAE producers and products, giving them greater visibility and access to Lulu's customers.

Supports UAE food security

The initiative reflects Lulu's commitment to supporting local businesses, creating more market opportunities for UAE products and encouraging consumers to choose local, the company said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, also visited the Lulu stand at Global Food Week.

During the visit, Yusuffali briefed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Lulu's initiatives to promote UAE-grown, locally produced and manufactured products, including the newly introduced AWWAL range. He was also updated on Lulu's wider efforts to support the UAE's food security priorities, local agriculture and the growth of UAE farmers and food producers.

Also present at the launch were Saifee Rupawala, CEO; Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director; Salim V.I., Chief Operating & Strategy Officer; V. Nandakumar, Global Director of Marketing & Communications; and Ibrahim Al Marzooqi, Director of Emiratization & Public Relations Management, Lulu Group

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