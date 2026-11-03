GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Abu Dhabi

LuLu Group launches Dh100 million year-end sales campaign across UAE

LuLu unveils dh100 million sales campaign with discounts and prizes across UAE

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
LuLu Group has announced a two-month year-end sales campaign in the UAE with promotions, discounts and raffle prizes worth a total of AED 100 million, the company said on Monday.
LuLu Group has announced a two-month year-end sales campaign in the UAE with promotions, discounts and raffle prizes worth a total of AED 100 million, the company said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi: LuLu Group has announced a two-month year-end sales campaign in the UAE with promotions, discounts and raffle prizes worth a total of AED 100 million, the company said on Monday.

The campaign, called “Festival of Promotions,” will run in LuLu’s stores across the country throughout November and December.

It was presented at a press conference in Abu Dhabi on 2 November.

The campaign comes as the UAE enters its busiest season for shopping and tourism. Global Village is already open, the Dubai Shopping Festival is approaching, and the country will soon mark its 55th Eid Al Etihad.

LuLu Director Salim M.A. said the company sees a more optimistic retail market.

“We are witnessing renewed optimism in the market, supported by the proactive initiatives of the UAE leadership to boost economic activity, tourism and consumer confidence,” he said, adding that the company expects an “exciting year-end season.”

Weekly events planned

Several campaigns are already running, including a customer reward scheme with P&G, the LuLu World Food Festival and Diwali celebrations. According to LuLu, the calendar for the coming weeks begins this week with the launch of winter fashion collections at LuLu Fashion Store and REO.

From 19 November, the company will run Super Friday, backed by Huawei, with deals on electronics, appliances, fashion and groceries. A beauty and wellness promotion follows from 25 November, and from 28 November LuLu will offer Eid Al Etihad deals with a focus on UAE-made products under its AWWAL – Emarat initiative.

Look forward to prizes

In the first week of December, the Festival of Deals will launch to coincide with the Dubai Shopping Festival season.

The campaign will end with Christmas and New Year promotions, including Midnight Sales in the final week of the year.

V. Nandakumar, the company’s marketing and communications director, said the aim is to keep customers engaged throughout the season.

“With something new happening almost every week, customers can look forward to exceptional savings, exciting prizes and special shopping experiences,” he said.

Growth in online shopping

LuLu also pointed to growth in its online and quick-commerce business, especially its LuLu Minutes service. The company recently launched a new version of its app, which includes money remittance services.

Several of the group’s directors and operations managers also attended the press conference.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The deal was sealed in Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi today with a handshake and a signature between His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, owner of Maqam International Holding Company, and Yusuff Ali M.A., chairman of LuLu Group.

LuLu Group to open hypermarket in Al Shahama

2m read
UAE telecoms group e& returned to its original Etisalat name, four years after it changed the company's name, as it looks to boost growth in the artificial intelligence era.

etisalat Q3 profit hits Dh11b on Vodafone stake boost

2m read
Lulu Group opens new daily store at Aviation Plaza

Lulu Group opens new daily store at Aviation Plaza

1m read
H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, during his visit to the Lulu stand at Global Food Week 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, briefed His Highness on AWWAL and Lulu’s wider initiatives to promote UAE-grown and locally produced products and support the UAE’s food security priorities.

Lulu Group unveils new range to support UAE grown goods

2m read