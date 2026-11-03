LuLu Group launches Dh100 million year-end sales campaign across UAE

LuLu unveils dh100 million sales campaign with discounts and prizes across UAE
Abu Dhabi: LuLu Group has announced a two-month year-end sales campaign in the UAE with promotions, discounts and raffle prizes worth a total of AED 100 million, the company said on Monday.
The campaign, called “Festival of Promotions,” will run in LuLu’s stores across the country throughout November and December.
It was presented at a press conference in Abu Dhabi on 2 November.
The campaign comes as the UAE enters its busiest season for shopping and tourism. Global Village is already open, the Dubai Shopping Festival is approaching, and the country will soon mark its 55th Eid Al Etihad.
LuLu Director Salim M.A. said the company sees a more optimistic retail market.
“We are witnessing renewed optimism in the market, supported by the proactive initiatives of the UAE leadership to boost economic activity, tourism and consumer confidence,” he said, adding that the company expects an “exciting year-end season.”
Weekly events planned
Several campaigns are already running, including a customer reward scheme with P&G, the LuLu World Food Festival and Diwali celebrations. According to LuLu, the calendar for the coming weeks begins this week with the launch of winter fashion collections at LuLu Fashion Store and REO.
From 19 November, the company will run Super Friday, backed by Huawei, with deals on electronics, appliances, fashion and groceries. A beauty and wellness promotion follows from 25 November, and from 28 November LuLu will offer Eid Al Etihad deals with a focus on UAE-made products under its AWWAL – Emarat initiative.
Look forward to prizes
In the first week of December, the Festival of Deals will launch to coincide with the Dubai Shopping Festival season.
The campaign will end with Christmas and New Year promotions, including Midnight Sales in the final week of the year.
V. Nandakumar, the company’s marketing and communications director, said the aim is to keep customers engaged throughout the season.
“With something new happening almost every week, customers can look forward to exceptional savings, exciting prizes and special shopping experiences,” he said.
Growth in online shopping
LuLu also pointed to growth in its online and quick-commerce business, especially its LuLu Minutes service. The company recently launched a new version of its app, which includes money remittance services.
Several of the group’s directors and operations managers also attended the press conference.