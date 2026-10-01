LIVEX closes with deals worth over Dh150 billion and a promise to return

Abu Dhabi hosts 26,500 visitors for a transformative city investment summit
Abu Dhabi: Three days, 26,500 visitors and more than 50 agreements. The first-ever LIVEX in Abu Dhabi has come to an end, and the organisers are already planning the next one.
LIVEX 2026 wrapped up on Thursday 1 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The event ran from 29 September and focused on one big idea: that quality of life should be at the heart of how a city grows and attracts investment.
People from 50 countries
The numbers show a busy first edition. The 26,500 attendees came from 50 countries.
More than 1,500 of them were investors who met with government representatives, sovereign capital, developers and businesses to talk about entering the market, partnerships and investment opportunities.
The line-up mixed urban experts with some well-known faces.
Actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds took part, along with broadcaster Tucker Carlson and actor and environmental advocate Adrian Grenier.
They were joined by former Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner, YouTube co-founder Steve Chen and AI and robotics pioneer Sebastian Thrun.
Deals worth more than AED 150 billion
Government bodies, investors, developers and technology companies announced more than 50 agreements and initiatives.
Together they are worth over Dh150 billion.
The announcements fell into three areas: investment and infrastructure, everyday quality of life, and technology.
New roads, new districts
On the investment side, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) launched the Musaffah Innovation District, a new destination for industrial investment, business and innovation.
Phase 2 of the Mid-Island Parkway was also presented. It is a 14.5 km expressway that will connect Abu Dhabi's central islands with the E-10 and Khalifa City.
Investors also got a new tool. DMT's Government Assets Investment Opportunities Portal gives them a central place to find and assess opportunities in government-owned land and buildings. These opportunities are part of a wider pipeline that includes Dh450 billion in committed infrastructure investment.
DMT also launched Al Ain's Future to 2040, a long-term plan meant to guide growth while protecting the city's cultural and natural identity.
A city built around families
On quality of life, the Early Childhood Authority (ECA), together with DMT and the Department of Community Development (DCD), launched the Cities for Families Framework. It is a roadmap for communities that better support families, children, caregivers, seniors and People of Determination.
The DCD also launched the Jiran Volunteer Programme. Its aim is to help new residents settle in, get to know their neighbours and find local services and amenities.
AI to watch the roads, the skies and the floods
Technology was the third big theme.
Abu Dhabi Mobility's DUNE platform brings AI-powered analysis into transport planning and decision-making.
In Al Ain, DMT and e& are trialling Smart Wadi, which uses sensors and AI to monitor flood risk and give early warnings.
On the final day, the two also launched DMT's first Drone as a Service agreement. AI-enabled drones will deliver real-time data on traffic, urban inspection and construction monitoring.
Other agreements covered smart parking at Etihad Rail passenger stations, autonomous mobility, real estate development, professional training, digital integration, community initiatives and wellness.
The conversation does not end here
DMT Chairman Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa said he was "immensely proud" of the first LIVEX. He said the event brought ideas and expertise from around the world together with the investment and long-term commitment needed to turn them into better outcomes for people.
"The conversation does not end here," he said.
His ambition is for LIVEX to become an ongoing global platform where cities, investors, businesses and experts can share what works, test new ideas and help shape how liveability is understood and delivered around the world.
What happens next
The agreements signed at LIVEX will now move towards implementation. The new planning, mobility and investment tools will be rolled out, and the conversations started between investors, government and businesses will continue.
LIVEX will return to Abu Dhabi in October 2027.