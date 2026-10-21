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Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

Sheikh Khaled toured the summit exhibition, exploring key solutions and technologies

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Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026
WAM

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 22 October under the theme To Sense is to Predict.

Sheikh Khaled toured the summit exhibition, exploring key solutions and technologies showcased by participating local and international entities and institutions across artificial intelligence and its applications in healthcare, genomics, precision medicine, digital health, advanced diagnostics and life sciences.

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During the visit, Khaled met attendees and participants, discussing opportunities to strengthen collaboration and partnerships in developing innovative healthcare solutions, and the importance of exchanging knowledge and expertise to enhance the quality of care delivered to local and global communities.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of fostering an environment that supports healthcare innovation, attracts talent and investment, and connects scientific research with community priorities.

He also highlighted the summit’s role in bringing together policymakers, experts and investors around a shared vision for the future of healthcare.

More than 175 entities participating in the summit exhibition are showcasing technologies and solutions that support the transition towards health systems centred on prevention and early intervention. The summit programme covers four thematic focus areas: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences.

Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit serves as a leading global platform bringing together healthcare leaders, policymakers, researchers, experts and investors to strengthen partnerships across healthcare, research, technology and investment, exchange knowledge and expertise, and accelerate the progression of innovations from research through testing and into real-world application.

These efforts support the development of anticipatory, sustainable and highly resilient health systems, while strengthening international collaboration to address shared health challenges.

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