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Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Delegations from Qatar and UAE review longstanding relations and future collaboration

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Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and his accompanying delegation in Doha.

During his fraternal visit to Qatar, Sheikh Tahnoon conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Qatari Emir, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Qatar and its people.

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For his part, Sheikh Tamim conveyed to Sheikh Tahnoon his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for further development, growth and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

The meeting reviewed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Qatar and explored ways to strengthen and develop cooperation across various fields in support of their mutual interests and the prosperity of their peoples.

Attending from the UAE side were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA); Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sultan Obaid Al Yabhouni, Director-General of the Office of the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; and a number of senior officials.

From the Qatari side, the meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Amiri Diwan; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Sheikh Tahnoon also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and reviewed with him areas of bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen fraternal ties and advance shared interests.

Sheikh Tahnoon had arrived in Doha earlier today, where he was received at Hamad International Airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and a number of Qatari officials.

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