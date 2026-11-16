Emir of Qatar receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Attending from the UAE side were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA); Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment; Sultan Obaid Al Yabhouni, Director-General of the Office of the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; and a number of senior officials.