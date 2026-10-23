Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Greece

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince departs Greece after strengthening diplomatic relations
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to the Hellenic Republic at the invitation of its Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Sheikh Khaled was bid farewell upon departure from Athens International Airport by Spyridon Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Health of the Hellenic Republic.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Hellenic Republic to him and the accompanying delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, development and prosperity of the Hellenic Republic and its people.