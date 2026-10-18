Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Arab countries tops Dh87 billion in seven months

April sees highest monthly trade value in Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Arabs
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade with Arab countries exceeded Dh87 billion in the first seven months of this year, according to an analysis of data released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).
The data showed that Abu Dhabi’s total exports to Arab countries reached approximately Dh30.4 billion during the seven-month period, while re-exports amounted to Dh32.8 billion and imports totalled Dh24.4 billion.
Arab countries ranked among Abu Dhabi’s leading export destinations in most months, topping the list in January, February, June and July. They ranked second in total exports in March and May, and third in April. Arab countries also led Abu Dhabi’s re-export destinations in every month, while consistently ranking among the top three regions or continents for imports during most months of the year.
A monthly breakdown showed that Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade with Arab countries amounted to Dh12.6 billion in January, Dh11.5 billion in February, Dh12.6 billion in March, Dh16.6 billion in April, Dh13.1 billion in May, Dh10.2 billion in June and Dh10.4 billion in July.
April recorded the highest monthly trade value with Arab countries, at Dh16.6 billion.
Abu Dhabi’s total non-oil foreign trade reached Dh258 billion in the first seven months of this year, including Dh144.2 billion in total exports and Dh113.6 billion in imports, according to monthly data released by SCAD.
Based on figures from the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s non-oil foreign trade reached Dh27.4 billion in July. Total exports amounted to Dh12.7 billion, comprising Dh7.16 billion in direct exports and Dh5.6 billion in re-exports. Imports during the month totalled approximately Dh14.6 billion.
Monthly data for 2026 showed that Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade reached approximately Dh40 billion in January, Dh41.1 billion in February, Dh36.5 billion in March, Dh44.9 billion in April, Dh40.1 billion in May and Dh28 billion in June.
Data for 2025 revealed strong growth in Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade, which surged by 36 per cent to exceed Dh415.4 billion, compared with approximately Dh306 billion in 2024.
According to 2025 figures, Abu Dhabi recorded a notable 36 per cent increase in non-oil foreign trade, with the total value exceeding Dh415.4 billion, up from around Dh306 billion in the previous year.
Non-oil trade between Abu Dhabi and Arab countries reached approximately Dh124 billion in 2025. This included Dh46.2 billion in exports, Dh45.5 billion in re-exports and Dh32.2 billion in imports.