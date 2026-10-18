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Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Arab countries tops Dh87 billion in seven months

April sees highest monthly trade value in Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Arabs

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Arab countries tops Dh87 billion in seven months
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Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade with Arab countries exceeded Dh87 billion in the first seven months of this year, according to an analysis of data released by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD).

The data showed that Abu Dhabi’s total exports to Arab countries reached approximately Dh30.4 billion during the seven-month period, while re-exports amounted to Dh32.8 billion and imports totalled Dh24.4 billion.

Arab countries ranked among Abu Dhabi’s leading export destinations in most months, topping the list in January, February, June and July. They ranked second in total exports in March and May, and third in April. Arab countries also led Abu Dhabi’s re-export destinations in every month, while consistently ranking among the top three regions or continents for imports during most months of the year.

Non-oil trade with Arab countries

A monthly breakdown showed that Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade with Arab countries amounted to Dh12.6 billion in January, Dh11.5 billion in February, Dh12.6 billion in March, Dh16.6 billion in April, Dh13.1 billion in May, Dh10.2 billion in June and Dh10.4 billion in July.

April recorded the highest monthly trade value with Arab countries, at Dh16.6 billion.

Abu Dhabi’s total non-oil foreign trade reached Dh258 billion in the first seven months of this year, including Dh144.2 billion in total exports and Dh113.6 billion in imports, according to monthly data released by SCAD.

Based on figures from the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, the emirate’s non-oil foreign trade reached Dh27.4 billion in July. Total exports amounted to Dh12.7 billion, comprising Dh7.16 billion in direct exports and Dh5.6 billion in re-exports. Imports during the month totalled approximately Dh14.6 billion.

International Trade

Monthly data for 2026 showed that Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade reached approximately Dh40 billion in January, Dh41.1 billion in February, Dh36.5 billion in March, Dh44.9 billion in April, Dh40.1 billion in May and Dh28 billion in June.

Data for 2025 revealed strong growth in Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade, which surged by 36 per cent to exceed Dh415.4 billion, compared with approximately Dh306 billion in 2024.

Strong growth

According to 2025 figures, Abu Dhabi recorded a notable 36 per cent increase in non-oil foreign trade, with the total value exceeding Dh415.4 billion, up from around Dh306 billion in the previous year.

Non-oil trade between Abu Dhabi and Arab countries reached approximately Dh124 billion in 2025. This included Dh46.2 billion in exports, Dh45.5 billion in re-exports and Dh32.2 billion in imports.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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