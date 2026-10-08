Abu Dhabi's economic licenses surge amid industrial and freelance expansion

Freelance Licences Skyrocket by 224% in Abu Dhabi's Thriving Business Scene
Abu Dhabi: More people are starting businesses in Abu Dhabi.
New figures from the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA) show that the number of new economic licences issued in the first half of 2026 was 5 per cent higher than in the same period last year.
ADRA is the arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) that regulates and develops the emirate's business sector.
The number of renewed licences also rose by 5 per cent, while permits for advertising shot up by 14 per cent, a sign that commercial activity is lively.
ADRA Director General Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori said the figures reflect the authority's work to keep pace with the needs of the business sector.
"We are committed to maintaining a transparent and business-supportive environment," Al Mansoori said.
Freelancers surge
The biggest jump came among the self-employed.
Freelancer licences rose by 224 per cent compared with the first half of 2025. New crafts and occupational licences were up 136 per cent, while Mobdea licences grew by 10 per cent and the Tajer Abu Dhabi category by 8 per cent.
Commercial licences rose by 4 per cent.
Industry moves forward
Industry also showed steady progress. In total, 90 industrial licences moved into the construction phase, while 61 finished construction and began production.
Together, these 151 licences represent investments of more than AED 106 million.
Authorities say the numbers show that the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy is working, as the emirate aims to be the most competitive industrial hub in the region.
Investors have the confidence
According to Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of ADDED, the figures are especially significant given the circumstances.
"The continued strong performance of economic licences and commercial activities in Abu Dhabi during the first half of this year is particularly significant as it comes amid challenging geopolitical and economic conditions in the region," he said.
He added that the growth comes on top of high levels in previous years, and that the emirate is "doubling down" on efforts to strengthen its competitiveness.
In the first half of the year, the authority introduced 11 new economic activities and new policies, and stepped up cooperation with other government bodies and private companies.
Among other measures, businesses were exempted for three months from outstanding fines for late renewal of their licences.