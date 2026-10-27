Abu Dhabi turns its museums into story spaces for young Arabic readers

5 ‘We Read for Children’ events bring storytelling to Abu Dhabi museums, and Gracia Farm
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s museums are becoming places where children discover books. Under the Kalima Reading Club, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is running five events from 7 October to 28 November 2026 as part of its ‘We Read for Children’ initiative.
The programme pairs Arabic storytelling with creative workshops for children aged 6 to 12.
Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said the initiative is a core part of the Centre’s philosophy of human development.
It draws on selected stories from the Centre’s Esdarat programme and Kalima Project for Translation. Children take part through dialogue, participation and hands-on activities, building their listening, expression and creativity skills.
Two of the five events took place in October at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, on 7 and 10 October.
Louvre Abu Dhabi then hosts author Dr Fatima Al Mazrouei for a reading session on 31 October, and returns on 28 November for the closing session. The programme also visits Gracia Farm on 15 November.
By setting stories among the capital’s cultural and natural attractions, the initiative gives children and their families a way to experience reading outside the usual setting.
In the Centre’s approach, books are to become a gateway to both knowledge and enjoyment. The programme also supports the principles of the ‘Year of Family’.
According to Al Tunaiji, the initiative embodies a sustainable investment in human capital that begins in early childhood.
"We are aiming to safeguard cultural identity, advance the Arabic language, and nurture a generation that is aware, equipped with the tools of the future, and capable of channelling its imagination towards creative horizons,” he added.
He added that the initiative “evolved into a strategic arm that helps shape the future and ensure that Arabic remains present in the minds of today’s children and tomorrow’s leaders.”
In his view, this further cements Abu Dhabi’s role as an intellectual and cultural capital and a beacon of knowledge for future generations.
The events form part of the Community Campaign to Support Sustainable Reading. They reflect the ALC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national and cultural identity, empower the Arabic language and ensure knowledge reaches all segments of society.
They also support the UAE’s vision of a cohesive society with a deep connection to Arabic and a commitment to sustainable development.