From TAMM to AI courts: Abu Dhabi prepares to showcase digital transformation at GITEX
Abu Dhabi Government is to present 62 projects across five experience zones at GITEX Global 2026 in Dubai, outlining its plans to integrate artificial intelligence into public services as it works towards becoming the world's first AI-native government by 2027.
Under the theme of giving time back to residents, the government will introduce projects spanning digital services, vehicle transactions, healthcare, education and the justice system.
The planned participation comes as the emirate enters the final year of its Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, a $3.5 billion programme aimed at embedding AI across government operations.
According to figures shared by the government, more than 100 AI use cases are already operational across over 40 government entities, with more than 200 additional applications in the pipeline. The government also says more than 25,000 employees have received AI training.
Five projects expected to feature at the exhibition offer an insight into how the emirate plans to expand the use of AI in public services.
1. GovIQ: TAMM moves towards anticipating residents' needs
One of the key developments Abu Dhabi Government plans to present is GovIQ, a new addition to its TAMM platform that aims to move government services from an application-based model towards one that anticipates what residents may need.
TAMM currently serves five million users and provides access to more than 1,200 public and private-sector services. Customer satisfaction stands at 94.5 per cent, compared with 78 per cent in 2022.
Rather than requiring users to identify a service, locate the relevant government department and establish their eligibility themselves, GovIQ is designed to identify services residents may need or qualify for.
With the user's consent, the system will be able to handle tasks including searching for services, filling in forms and following up on applications.
Technology will also introduce long-term memory and greater personalisation, allowing the platform to provide services based on individual circumstances.
GovIQ builds on earlier AI developments within TAMM, including AutoGov, introduced at GITEX 2025, and the TAMM AI Assistant, launched in 2024.
2. TAMM Marketplace: Government-backed vehicle transactions
Abu Dhabi will also introduce TAMM Marketplace, a digital platform designed to bring government-verified information into online vehicle transactions.
The initiative aims to address concerns around fraudulent listings, vehicle histories and the verification of buyers and sellers by incorporating official government records into the transaction process.
The first application will focus on vehicle sales, with each listing expected to include verified information such as ownership and accident history. Buyers and sellers will also be authenticated through government identity systems.
The process will all be taken care at place rather than relying on separate processes outside the marketplace.
3. Abu Dhabi's ambition to become an AI-native government by 2027
The projects form part of Abu Dhabi's wider ambition to become the world's first AI-native government by 2027.
Under the Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, the emirate is investing $3.5 billion in digital transformation, with AI intended to become part of how government entities operate and deliver services.
According to officials, the departments share a sovereign cloud and a common data and AI platform, allowing entities to develop and deploy applications using shared infrastructure.
Each government department also has a Chief Data and AI Officer responsible for overseeing AI adoption, governance and ethical considerations.
TAMM users will have to make around nine fewer visits to government service centres each year, saving approximately 12 hours annually, according to reports.
The strategy is overseen by Wesam Lootah, Director General of GovDigital at the Department of Government Enablement.
4. Making government rules machine-readable through an OpenAI partnership
Another initiative Abu Dhabi plans to highlight involves converting government policies and regulations into machine-readable formats through a project launched in partnership with OpenAI.
The aim is to allow AI systems to interpret government rules directly and link their decisions to the specific regulations on which they are based.
This could help make automated government processes more transparent by allowing decisions to be traced back to the rules governing them.
The initiative addresses one of the challenges facing governments adopting AI, which is ensuring that automated processes remain accountable and that decisions can be examined rather than treated as unexplained outputs.
5. AI applications across courts, healthcare, education and business
Beyond government transactions, Abu Dhabi's planned GITEX presentation will include AI applications designed to support specialised services across several sectors.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's judicial AI platform will assist judges with case analysis, legal precedent research, court transcription, translation and document verification. The government says judges will retain responsibility for all final decisions.
In healthcare, the Department of Health's Sahatna Health Age platform will bring together biomarkers, wearable device readings and medical records to provide users with an assessment of their health age, alongside recommendations on possible improvements.
The Department of Education and Knowledge's TAMM Shabab will offer students in Grades 6 to 12 a digital companion and AI tutor. Parents will be able to monitor their children's progress through TAMM Family Space.
For entrepreneurs, the Department of Economic Development's Open a Business Journey will use an AI companion to guide users through the process of establishing a business.
The Department of Culture and Tourism's Museum AI Story-Teller will allow visitors to ask questions about exhibits in their own languages.
As Abu Dhabi approaches its 2027 target, its planned GITEX presentation will offer a closer look at how the emirate intends to integrate AI into government operations and everyday services.