How Abu Dhabi is reshaping the global economic landscape
Abu Dhabi: For years, the Middle East's role in global finance was largely defined by the capital it invested elsewhere. That is changing. The region is increasingly becoming a destination for international investment, while Abu Dhabi is emerging as a bridge between institutional capital and opportunities across the developing world.
But Abu Dhabi's growing influence is about more than the concentration of sovereign wealth or the number of international asset managers establishing a presence in the emirate. Its significance lies in the convergence of institutional capital, long-term investment expertise and connectivity across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.
Abu Dhabi's next chapter will be defined less by the capital it holds or the institutions it attracts than by its ability to connect capital with opportunities across the emerging world while building deeper markets at home.
Abu Dhabi has become one of the world's most significant pools of institutional capital. Its sovereign investors have extensive experience allocating across asset classes and geographies, with long-term investment horizons.
The growing concentration of international asset managers in Abu Dhabi reflects the region's expanding influence. Proximity allows asset managers to understand their priorities, develop long-term relationships and participate in the region’s growing financial ecosystem.
Meanwhile, the global investment landscape is changing. After years of US dollar strength and US market exceptionalism, investors are reassessing their durability and the implications of a more multipolar investment world.
The growing importance of the Global South is central to this shift. Infrastructure, energy systems and economic development require significant long-term investment, creating a natural alignment with the Gulf's institutional capital and investment horizons.
Africa illustrates the potential.
Gulf capital is already playing an important role across the continent, with scope to deepen. Africa's infrastructure requirements, expanding economies and growing demand for financing are creating opportunities across multiple sectors.
But the opportunity is not simply about filling a financing gap. Africa is not just a continent that needs capital; its growth, infrastructure requirements and economic development are creating investable opportunities.
As businesses expand and financial systems deepen, demand for long-term financing, including private credit, is growing..
Yet emerging markets account for less than 5% of global private credit assets under management, according to the International Monetary Fund. That disparity highlights the opportunity for institutional capital to help meet substantial financing needs across infrastructure, energy and digitalisation..
Abu Dhabi is already helping connect these opportunities with institutional capital, and that relationship is likely to become increasingly important.
As Gulf investors expand their international reach, the Middle East itself is becoming a more significant investment destination.
Economic diversification is changing the structure of regional economies. In the UAE, non-oil activity accounted for 79.2% of real GDP in the first half of 2026, reflecting the progress made in developing industries beyond hydrocarbons.
As this diversification continues, new investment opportunities are emerging and financing requirements are becoming more sophisticated.
Historically, bank lending has played an important role in regional financing. But public debt markets, private credit and other sources of institutional capital are becoming increasingly relevant as economies develop and capital markets deepen.
The shift is already evident in emerging-market fixed income. MENA now represents approximately a quarter of the investment-grade emerging-market debt universe, making it increasingly difficult for global investors to regard the region as a niche allocation.
The development of regional debt and private credit markets represents the next phase of the Middle East's economic diversification. Greater access to public and private debt can reduce reliance on traditional bank lending, broaden the investor base and finance the region's continued transformation. For international investors, it also creates opportunities to participate in the region's growth.
Geopolitical uncertainty influences investor sentiment, but it should not automatically be mistaken for a deterioration in underlying investment fundamentals. The distinction matters particularly in emerging markets, where political developments can dominate perceptions of risk even when the underlying credit and economic fundamentals tell a different story. Assessing those fundamentals on their own merits, while recognising that geopolitical events can materially affect them, is essential.
Abu Dhabi has the potential to become what I would describe as "the London of the new world" — a global centre where capital, investment expertise and opportunity come together.
The emirate has the foundations in place: substantial institutional capital, long-term investment horizons and relationships spanning the world's most dynamic developing economies.
The opportunity is twofold: connecting capital from the Middle East with investment opportunities across the Global South, while attracting more international investment into the region itself.
The future of global finance will not be determined solely by where capital has historically been concentrated, but by who can connect it most effectively with the opportunities of tomorrow. Abu Dhabi has the potential to be at the centre of that transformation.