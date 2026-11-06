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Abu Dhabi to host 46th World Congress on Military Medicine, spotlighting global expertise and cooperation

Abu Dhabi to host global experts at Military Medicine Congress this November

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
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The 46th World Congress on Military Medicine opens on Monday, 9th November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and runs until Friday, 13th November.
The 46th World Congress on Military Medicine opens on Monday, 9th November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and runs until Friday, 13th November.
Supplied.

Abu Dhabi: Military doctors, surgeons and emergency specialists from more than 120 countries will descend on Abu Dhabi next week for one of the biggest gatherings in the field of military medicine.

The 46th World Congress on Military Medicine opens on Monday, 9th November, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and runs until Friday, 13th November.

The UAE’s Frontline Heroes Office has welcomed the decision to host the event in the capital, calling it a platform for sharing expertise, strengthening international cooperation and improving how well medical teams are prepared to respond to emergencies.

According to the Office, the choice of Abu Dhabi also shows that the UAE has become a go-to destination for specialised international conferences, thanks to its modern infrastructure, skilled workforce and strong organisational capabilities.

A tradition dating back more than a century

The congress is held every two years under the supervision of the International Committee of Military Medicine and has been running since 1921.

It serves as a meeting point where experts share the latest research, scientific findings and professional practices.

On the agenda

This year’s programme covers a wide range of life-and-death topics, including Health and medical readiness, Infectious diseases and mental health, Preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, Medical and surgical care in operational environments, Trauma and burn medicine, medical evacuation and resuscitation and control of severe bleeding

Alongside the scientific sessions, delegates can take part in workshops and professional meetings and visit an accompanying exhibition.

Spotlight on those who save lives

The Frontline Heroes Office said the congress will put the spotlight on military and civilian healthcare workers who protect lives and deliver care in extremely difficult conditions.

The Office stressed that international cooperation, knowledge-sharing and investment in modern medical technology are crucial for training better healthcare professionals, responding more effectively to crises and disasters, supporting humanitarian operations, and making health systems more resilient in the face of future challenges.

The event is also expected to bring together military and medical leaders and healthcare institutions from around the world, creating new opportunities for partnerships.

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