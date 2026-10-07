Abu Dhabi launches programme to help home-based family businesses go professional

150 people to receive training in marketing, AI tools and business management
Abu Dhabi: Families in Abu Dhabi who run businesses from their kitchens and living rooms are being offered a way to take the next step.
The Authority of Social Contribution, Ma'an, part of the Department of Community Development, has launched a new programme called My Family Innovates.
It is meant to help so-called productive families turn small home-based ventures into more competitive and sustainable businesses that are ready for the market.
Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution, Ma'an, said the programme is about giving families the tools to move forward.
"Through My Family Innovates, we are creating an environment where families can learn from one another, develop practical capabilities and turn their potential into tangible, positive action," he said.
The launch ties in with the UAE's Year of Family.
Skills for the digital age
Participants will be taught entrepreneurship, business management, branding and digital marketing.
They will also learn to use artificial intelligence tools and prepare for the market.
The programme aims to reach 150 people across Abu Dhabi. It is open to participants at different stages of their business journey, including low-income families and People of Determination.
Volunteers and partners behind the programme
The programme is run together with partners from several sectors. Volunteers also play a central role, offering hands-on experiences that encourage creativity, innovation and community involvement.
According to the authority, the combination of learning, mentorship and community engagement should make families more independent and better able to take advantage of new opportunities.
The benefits are also expected to reach the participants' own families.
"Strong families are at the heart of thriving communities"
Al Ameri added that the programme reflects the spirit of the Year of Family by bringing communities together around shared opportunities for growth, learning and contribution.
My Family Innovates is part of a wider portfolio of family-focused programmes run by the authority, which aims to improve quality of life and strengthen self-reliance among families in the UAE.