Abu Dhabi hosts meeting to strengthen cooperation in philanthropy

Abu Dhabi gathers experts to shape the future of philanthropy
Abu Dhabi: Erth Zayed Philanthropies has for the first time led a network meeting for charitable organisations in the United Arab Emirates.
Around 60 participants from philanthropic organisations, public authorities and the business community gathered in Abu Dhabi on Thursday for this year’s edition of the UAE Strategic Philanthropy Network.
The meeting was held under the theme “Building the Future of Philanthropy Together”, with the aim of strengthening cooperation across the sector and sharing knowledge.
The day was kicked off with a speech by the organisation’s Secretary-General, Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, who spoke about the Emirati tradition of generosity and solidarity and the importance of cooperation.
“The future of philanthropy depends on our ability to bring together our collective experience, expertise and resources so that we create tangible, long-term change,” he said.
Three themes on the agenda
Previously, the network’s meetings have been organised by the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs. This year, however, Erth Zayed Philanthropies has taken over the role of host and convener of the network’s members. The organisation itself describes the move as a new chapter for the network.
Participants discussed three topics in separate breakout sessions: how to mobilise capital for lasting social change, innovation with purpose, and strategic alignment and international engagement.
According to the organisers, the discussions focused on strengthening organisations’ capacity, improving the measurement of impact and exploring opportunities for joint funding.
Participants also pointed to a number of areas where they would like to collaborate in future, including investing in talent, giving young people more influence, sharing knowledge and building more partnerships across sectors and borders.
Founded by the president
Erth Zayed Philanthropies was established in October 2024 by the UAE’s President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The organisation is meant to carry on the legacy of the country’s late founder.
It consists of a network of affiliated organisations, including the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, the Khalifa Foundation, the Emirates Foundation and the Zayed Sustainability Prize. They work in health, education, agriculture and food, economic development, nature and culture.
“We believe that advancing philanthropy requires us to look beyond individual initiatives and work together towards a unified purpose,” Mugheer Al Khaili said.
He added that the organisation looks forward to strengthening a network that can respond to today’s needs and prepare for tomorrow’s challenges.