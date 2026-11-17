Eight were convicted of brawling, filming the fight and causing public disorder at a hotel
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has reduced the sentences of eight people convicted over a mass brawl at a hotel, replacing their previous penalties with fines of Dh150,000 each following a reconciliation agreement between the parties involved.
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court ordered the release of the eight defendants after considering the settlement and mutual withdrawal of complaints by those involved in the dispute.
The defendants had been convicted of involvement in a group fight, filming the altercation and causing public disorder at a hotel following earlier disagreements between them.
The latest ruling follows an earlier judgment issued on Friday, November 13, when the court convicted 10 people in connection with the incident.
Under the original ruling, six defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences. They were convicted of disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives.
Two other defendants were fined Dh50,000 each for disturbing public security and assault.
The remaining two defendants received six-month prison sentences, Dh300,000 fines and deportation orders for violating privacy laws by filming and publishing footage of the confrontation. The court also ordered the confiscation of their mobile phones and the deletion of the recordings.
The incident prompted an investigation by Abu Dhabi Police, who announced on November 12 that they had arrested eight people involved in the fight at a hotel entrance and two others who filmed it.
All 10 suspects were referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings.
The confrontation reportedly involved mixed martial arts fighters Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili and members of their teams ahead of a Real American Freestyle wrestling event in Abu Dhabi.
Video footage circulated online showed an altercation between the fighters before other people became involved.