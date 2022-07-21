The programme will see people of determination in Abu Dhabi using Hocoma’s Lokomat to learn how to walk or improve walking capabilities, before continuing to the Turkiye capital of Istanbul, the Croatian city of Zagreb and the Swiss capital city of Zurich. Rehab patients will carry on the challenge in each city and the distance will be monitored throughout.

‘Hugely inspiring’

“At ZHO, we are committed to supporting people of determination on their journeys to better health. The ‘Small Steps to a Great Journey’ initiative will see people of determination across markets stand up and walk — some for the very first time, which is hugely inspiring. By partnering with Hocoma, we have access to state-of-the-art robot-assisted technology and therapists that will support participants as they walk vast distances and push the boundaries. We expect this initiative to empower participants and we walk alongside each person involved in Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Zagreb and Zurich on a memorable journey, while extending our gratitude to our partners Memorial Sisli Hospital in Turkiye and Glavic Clinic in Croatia for joining us on this endeavour,” said Abdullah Al Humaidan, the ZHO secretary-general.

‘Small Steps to a Great Journey’

“Over the past 20 years, we have proudly partnered with the most prominent institutions in the field of rehabilitation, bringing advanced solutions to those that need them most. ‘Small Steps to a Great Journey’ encourages all Lokomat users to join the initiative launched by ZHO to promote the importance of perseverance and teamwork. By bringing together patients from all over the globe, we are not only counting the steps towards the final destination, but creating a stimulative environment to encourage, support and overcome the obstacles along the way. We are excited to follow the patients’ progress, to see new partnerships resulting from this initiative and most importantly, to witness happy patients once they achieve their goal,” said Mitja Hribar, the director of international sales at Hocoma.