Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has been selected by the World Veterinary Association as the host for the 37th edition of its prestigious annual congress.

The congress will be held in the Middle East for the first time, between March 29 and 31, and organised by the Emirates Veterinary Association. It will bring together industry leaders and the global veterinary community to present and discuss latest innovations in the field.

The UAE capital was chosen following a rigorous selection process involving multiple competing destinations from around the world. The successful bid was put forward jointly by the Emirates Veterinary Association, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB).

‘Significant need’

Sheikha Alyazia bint Sultan Al Nahyan, honorary president of the Emirates Veterinary Association, said: “Veterinary medicine is a national, significant need in the United Arab Emirates, and our country recognises the importance and necessity of veterinary medicine for its ability in achieving human safety and animal health.”

She added: “The speciality of veterinary medicine has become one of the national needs that are in line with comprehensive development projects in the country, where veterinary care ensures the health of all animals, humans and society, due to the fact that it prevents diseases and epidemics and ensures preservation of food safety. Therefore, the UAE seeks to do more in the veterinary field by preparing national cadres in veterinary specialities and providing the labour market in the country with qualified veterinarians.”

She continued: “We established the Emirates Veterinary Association in order to develop scientific thinking in the different fields of veterinary medicine and to establish educational and training programs for Emirati students as well as support the skills development of veterinarians in the UAE. Our main goal in preparing for the congress is to gather veterinarians from different parts of the world under one roof to exchange experience and knowledge.”

Role of vets

Dr Roula Hassan, president of the Emirates Veterinary Association and MENA Councillor for the World Veterinary Association Congress, said the event will shed light on the important role vets play towards ensuring animal safety.

“The Emirates Veterinary Association’s winning bid to host the Congress in Abu Dhabi marks the first time this global event will be held in the Middle East – a tremendous accomplishment for us all. Hosting this congress will allow us to raise awareness of the importance of a veterinarian’s role in ensuring the safety of animals and provide investment opportunities for veterinary medicine,” Dr Hassan added.