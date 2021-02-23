Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi updated its ‘Green List’ list of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list announced on Tuesday, February 23 including 10 places.
Compared to the previous Green List, the new list leaves out Mongolia and Saudi Arabia.
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi Emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.
* Bhutan
* Brunei
* China
* Greenland
* Hong Kong (SAR)
* Iceland
* Mauritius
* New Zealand
* Singapore
The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) is an update to the list announced on February 7, which included 12 different destinations.
The DCT has also clarified that the Green List also only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.