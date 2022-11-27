Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has launched a new Innovation Centre in its Al Ain campus in line with the university’s innovation strategy (ADUi).

The centre is open for Al Ain community, students, faculty, researchers, small and home business owners, individuals aiming to start a business and innovators, and focuses on research and innovation. It will serve as a platform for business testing and experimentation for the student and faculty bodies as well as the wider community.

The centre is the result of ADU’s innovation mission that contributes to the development of the community through innovation and research. It offers three zones that inspire sustainable and collaborative efforts towards design and fabrication, commercialisation and networking.

Students, academics and individuals interested in initiating, developing and testing their designs, fabrication or commercialisation of those designs will be equipped with the latest technologies, mentorship and support to leverage their skills and creativity.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Innovation Centre in Al Ain campus. This accomplishment is in line with the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy that seeks to position the UAE as one of the world’s most innovative nations. At ADU, we seek to expand the university’s innovation and research projects to pursue outstanding ideas that address private, domestic, governmental and social needs. We are committed to equip our community, students and faculty members with the latest innovative tools to tackle the challenges of the future career market and provide them the skillset needed to become leading figures in innovation,” said Dr Alberto Peralta Bellmont director of innovation at ADU.

In addition to the three zones, the centre will also include ADUi’s Lab for Public Services, which aims to strengthen the ability of public organisation, experts and common people to work openly, collaboratively, effectively and legitimately, and empower them to make better decisions and solve public problems.

Additionally, the centre will host the Women Entrepreneurs and Innovators Forum, where women from the Al Ain community will be able to collaborate, discuss and achieve joint goals, as well as create an intimate and a serious room for diversity, equality and inclusion. The Forum will hold open discussions about equality, talent, leadership and opportunities for women in the UAE and the world. Through this centre, the ADU also seeks to optimise the positive impact of innovation for the benefit of the wider community.

ADUi combines a personalised approach with lessons learned from successful innovators and entrepreneurs through researching and promoting evidence-based practices. The initiatives within ADUi include programmes, stand-alone events, as well as relevant opportunities that are accessible and available to all students, faculty and staff, and include ADU communities of reference.