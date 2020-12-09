Abu Dhabi: All economic, tourism, cultural and entertainment activities in Abu Dhabi emirate are set to resume within two weeks, the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic announced on Wednesday.
The resumption of activities follows the success of precautionary measures against COVID-19, and the maintenance of a low rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Committee announced through the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
Precautionary measures that are already in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be enhanced to preserve all health gains achieved.
The Committee also reaffirmed its commitment to continue the efforts made to contain the spread of COVID-19, including active tracing and testing programmes, as well as humanitarian efforts to support social stability.
After the start COVID-19 outbreak in March 2019, Abu Dhabi implemented strict bans on activities that involved gatherings of people. Since September onwards, a limited number of activities have gradually been permitted to be held with strict controls in place, including social distancing and mask wearing.