Dubai: An Emirati runner attempting to travel 2,070km by foot from Abu Dhabi to Makkah in 38 days is now into the final stretch.
Khalid Al Suwaidi started his journey on February 1 from Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and is now less than 600km away from his destination after 23 days of running. Al Suwaidi ran 345km in the UAE before crossing the border into Saudi Arabia.
On Wednesday he was visited by his father Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi in Rowaidah, Saudi Arabia.
“I thank the Saudi authorities for the assistance I have received since entering the Kingdom. My unshakeable determination to complete the challenge comes from my father,” said Khalid.
