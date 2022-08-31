Abu Dhabi: A group of 60 enthusiastic students recently completed the first Junior Power Programme offered by the Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC), which gave them a taste of the operations of the local utilities sector.
ADDC, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), also provided children with a better understanding of its core business to the participants, aged 16 to 18 years old.
“Today’s rapidly changing, digital economy requires special skills to ensure company and employee success and sustainable development. The Junior Power Programme offered UAE students an insight into the utilities sector through site visits, workshops and special activities in critical ADDC departments with an aim to impart skills they need to flourish in the digitally-driven economy,” said Saeed Al-Suwaidi, ADDC managing director.
The programme, which hosted students from several UAE schools, aligns with ADDC’s commitment to contribute to the local community by inspiring the next generation of students to consider careers in the utilities industry. It was divided into ten focus areas, including strategy, human capital, engineering, analytics, customer service and sustainability.