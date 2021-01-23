Abu Dhabi: A total of 125 new parking spaces have been set up in Abu Dhabi’s Al Mina area.
The project, implemented at a cost of Dh1.1 million, was carried out to enhance parking options for residents in the area, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality announced. It was carried out in collaboration with the public transport regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre.
The new parking spaces are located in an area that includes a number of high-rise residential towers. They are also in the vicinity of the Indian Social Centre, a popular events and meeting venue for the Indian community.
There are 119 regular parking bays, and six designated for people with special needs. In addition to the parking spaces, works also included the installation of 4,396 square metres of tiles, 10 signboards, and nine LED light poles.