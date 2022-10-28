Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has scrapped the need for EDE and thermal screening at entry points to its commercial, hospitality, event and tourism facilities in a further relaxation of precautionary measures.
Visitors must however continue to present a valid Al Hosn Green Pass in order to gain entry.
Circulars
The emirate’s culture sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) earlier announced the removal of scanning requirements in a circular earlier this month.
“Based on the directives of the concerned authorities issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, EDE and thermal screening is not required at entry points. Green Pass protocols use remains valid and required at entry points,” DCT Abu Dhabi said in a circular sent to hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers, venue owners, museums, and cultural and leisure venues. A similar circular was sent by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to commercial establishments
“According to the instructions of the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 pandemic, EDE and thermal scanning at commercial and tourist facilities and events are cancelled. Instead, the Green Pass shall be applied,” the circular said. Mall managers confirmed that the screening provisions have been removed from entrance points in the mall.
Rapid checks
The EDE and thermal scanning were an added layer of rapid checks implemented in Abu Dhabi to ensure the safety of residents during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amid a falling number of Covid-19 infections, the UAE has gradually been relaxing Covid-19 precautionary measures. Last month, the National Crisis, Emergencies and Disaster Management Authority made face masks optional in most indoor public spaces, and increased the validity of the Green pass for vaccinated individuals from 14 days to 30 days.