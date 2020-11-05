Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has advised all schools to remain flexible ahead of the new term, with parents and students retaining the choice to switch their preferred learning model for two weeks once classes resume in January. This is in addition to instructing schools to survey parent and student opinions to assess their appetite for continuing a distance learning model versus a physical return to classrooms,
On Tuesday, ADEK, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee, announced that all private school students in the emirate of Abu Dhabi will have the option to return to in-classroom education for the new academic term, which starts January 3, 2021.
As the emirate’s private schools prepare for the return of all students, ADEK continues to coordinate with private school principals and other authorities to ensure the safe return to school adheres to precautionary health measures aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19.
The education department is also working closely with relevant health authorities to coordinate health tests for students in cycle 2 and 3 ahead of their return to school. Details about the testing process and frequency will be announced in due course.
The current Private School Reopening Guidelines, originally issued by ADEK in August, detail comprehensive back-to-school policies and procedures. The guidelines will remain in place for all private school students rejoining in-class lessons following the winter vacation. ADEK will continue its intensive inspection visits to all schools in the emirate to ensure ongoing compliance with strict health and safety standards detailed in reopening guidelines.