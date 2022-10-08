Abu Dhabi: Al Maqam Healthcare Centre in Al Ain has been reopened, the Ambulatory Healthcare Services has announced.
The clinic had been temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will now offer a wide range of services, AHS said in a statement. The AHS manages public outpatient clinics in the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) network.
The reopened centre will offer treatment in family medicine, chronic diseases, women’s health, and children’s health, as well as screening and vaccination services. Specialty services will also be available in dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general dentistry, and nutrition,
Wide range of services
“We are very pleased to announce the reopening of Al Maqam Healthcare Center in Al Ain with a wide range of services to fulfil the needs of the Al Maqam community, and surrounding communities like Asharej and Al Bateen and Al Markhaniyyah. We will work in the coming months to expand the speciality services available at the centre,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting chief executive officer at AHS.
“I invite our community to visit the health care Centre and register with a family physician, not only for treatment when they feel unwell, but more importantly for routine and preventive check-ups and to establish a long-term relationship with their family physician. The family physician is responsible for ensuring the health of their patients and ensuring that they undergo their preventive screening on time. Patients usually face difficulty in determining which speciality they need to see for a particular issue. This is where the family physician comes in as he or she will evaluate the patient’s condition and determine if they require transfer to other specialities and then follow-up their care with those specialities,” added Dr Aysha Al Mansoori, Al Maqam Healthcare Center manager.
The centre will welcome visitors and patients between 7am and 10.30pm, Monday to Friday, and appointments can be booked through the Seha call centre or WhatsApp service.