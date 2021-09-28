Abu Dhabi: Residents and visitors must avoid filming police drills around the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant that have kicked off today. In an alert, the Abu Dhabi Police said the two-day drills are part of strategic exercises to check the preparedness and efficiency of emergency response services. Residents must also not be alarmed by any sirens activated as part of the drill.
Police alert
“Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with partners, will be carrying out a strategic exercise at the Barakah Plant area to check preparedness and enhance response and efficiency. The two-day drill will start on Tuesday [September 28] and will involve warning sirens around the area and movement of military vehicles,” Abu Dhabi Police said on its social media platforms.
“For their safety, members of the public are requested to refrain from filming, and [must] avoid the exercise sites,” it added.
The Barakah plant is the Arab world’s first nuclear power plant. Located in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area, the facility now has two operating units. The first unit started commercial operations this year, while the second unit was connected to the UAE national grid earlier this month.
Emergency responses of various units are a key element of ensuring safe operations at the plant.