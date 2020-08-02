Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police received more than 26,000 calls from across the emirate during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
The calls were fielded by the Command and Control Centre at the Operations Department of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.
Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al-Maskari, director of operations in the Central Operations Sector, confirmed that the Abu Dhabi Police provides the best qualified devices, technologies and professionals to handle any emergencies and requests.
Brig. Al-Maskari also called on the community members not to hesitate to contact the Abu Dhabi Police to report any incidents, adding that the call centre operates 24 hours a day, every day.