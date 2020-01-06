From January 15 warning SMSs will be sent and repeat offenders will be fined

A motorist is tailgating on the inner lane of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. Experts say such driving habits are a recipe for disaster. Additionally, they also warn against motorists who refuse to give way to faster vehicles. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police will start automated control of drivers who are not committed to leaving enough distance between vehicles on the roads from January 15, 2020 and violators will be fined through the smart system and radars, police said on Instagram on Monday.

Abu Dhabi Police will start sending text messages to notify drivers who are not committed to leaving sufficient distance between vehicles.

The police will also warn them fines will be generated in case of repeated violations of tailgating.

Abu Dhabi Police is carrying out a traffic awareness and control campaign to reduce these negative behaviours, as section 52 of the traffic control rules and procedures No. 178 for 2017 will be applied to violating drivers who don’t leave enough space behind the front vehicles.