Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police’s Aviation Department carried out 570 sorties in the emirate of Abu Dhabi during the first half of 2022, the Abu Dhabi Police said in a statement on Wednesday.
Among these sorties, 41 involved air ambulance missions, 238 were police operations, 177 were training sorties, and 114 of them were related to other missions.
Brigadier Pilot Ibrahim Hassan Al Balushi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department at the Central Operations Sector, said the department keeps pace with the latest developments to ensure security and safety.
One of its key roles involves responding to emergencies and traffic accidents, and airlifting patients to hospital for treatment. Al Balushi said the role corresponds with the Abu Dhabi Police’s humanitarian goals to provide care, including to people in inaccessible areas and to those who are stranded at sea or on land.
Training
The department also places special attention to training its operatives, including pilots, air medics, navigators, doctors, nurses and engineers. To that end, it held 28 flight simulation courses for 57 pilots in the first half of 2022, in addition to a number of courses, lecture and workshops for all operatives.