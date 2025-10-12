GOLD/FOREX
Celebrating the UAE’s beauty — readers capture its landmarks and landscapes

From glittering skylines to golden dunes, readers capture a vibrant mix of city and nature

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
One of Dubai’s most stunning sights, Business Bay bridge reflects beautifully in the water below, creating a dreamlike scene—Gulf News reader photo by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
Captured by Nanditha Shaji, a student living in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba, this photo celebrates the timeless elegance of a ship whose black hull, white stripes, and graceful architecture embody nautical beauty at its finest.
Nanditha Shaji
Dr Seema Bhatia captures a breathtaking sunset, where golden hues melt into the horizon, painting the sky with warmth and tranquillity.
Dr Seema Bhatia
A mesmerising beach sunset where golden hues from the setting sun spill across the sky like liquid gold—photo by Seema Dhall, who loves capturing and sharing the beauty of sunsets.
Seema Dhall,
Prashant Naik captures a magical Dubai night where the crescent moon glows softly above soaring towers, and the desert breeze carries a rhythm of light, shadow, and serenity.
Prashant Naik.
Humaira Aijaz captures the breathtaking Hunter’s Supermoon using her Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra — a radiant lunar spectacle illuminating the UAE night sky.
Humaira Aijaz
Srinivas Mosalirajireddy captures a serene moment of a bird perched atop a mosque’s minaret in the UAE — a perfect blend of faith, peace, and nature’s quiet beauty.
Srinivas Mosalirajireddy
Suhail Shaik captures a serene evening at Dubai Water Canal, where the full moon casts its glow over the elegant Marriott Twin Towers, blending architecture and nature in perfect harmony.
Suhail Shaik
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures Al Seef in Al Hamriya, a vibrant traditional market that offers something for everyone — a true reflection of the UAE’s multicultural spirit and timeless charm.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
Nanditha Shaji captures the towering skyline of Al Reem Island, where clusters of buildings rise proudly above the sandy plain, framed by zigzagging roads and golden daylight — a magnificent view of Abu Dhabi’s modern beauty.
Nanditha Shaji
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
