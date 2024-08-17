Abu Dhabi: To inspire the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) experts and problem solvers, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is offering a series of summer camps of varying durations to high school students.

The camps, for students in grades 9 to 12, is expected to benefit up to 2,400 students. They will teach them about generative artificial intelligence, how to use it, and its real-life applications alongside career path exploration.

Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Undersecretary, said, “We are committed to preparing a generation ready for the evolving AI landscape. The AI Summer Programmes will empower young minds to drive meaningful global change. By partnering with world-leading institutions like 42 Abu Dhabi and MBZUAI, we ensure Abu Dhabi’s youth receive best-in-class AI training.”

Four-week boot camp

ADEK is collaborating with 42 Abu Dhabi to offer the Generative AI and Prompt Engineering Bootcamp. This will be held in two formats over four consecutive weeks to cater to diverse learning preferences. This is open to students from grades 9 to 12.

Besides, a full-day bootcamp held in six schools across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, provided an intensive experience aimed at delivering comprehensive insights and practical skills in generative AI and prompt engineering. Students engaged in three directed training sessions within a single day, benefiting from hands-on experience with beginner-friendly AI tools.

Alternatively, a two-hour session, held in collaboration with Majalis Abu Dhabi at the Citizens and Community Affairs Office of the Presidential Court in 28 locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, offered a tailor-made learning opportunity for Emirati students.

Five-day programme

Another opportunity is a five-day summer programme in collaboration with MBZUAI, one of the world’s ﬁrst research-focused universities specialising in artiﬁcial intelligence. The programme targets students from grade 11, providing insights into various AI uses, including film production, generative AI, responsible AI, and a sustainability research project. Workshops are led by MBZUAI’s esteemed faculty, alumni, students, and staff.

AI Olympiad

ADEK also collaborates with MBZUAI to prepare four Emirati students for the first edition of the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI). This prestigious competition is designed for high school students passionate about artificial intelligence. Two students from MBZUAI have been assigned as mentors to guide the team competing in IOAI, which is concluding in Bulgaria tomorrow (August 15)